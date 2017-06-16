National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) result 2017 has been declared on June 16, today. The students can check their results on the official website: nestexam.in.

The NEST exam had conducted on May 27, 2017 for admission to NISER and Department of Atomic Energy, University of Mumbai. The Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their qualification status now.

Students who have cleared the NEST exam will be called for counselling process. The number of students in the merit list will be kept to a reasonable limit.

A merit rank does not guarantee admission in the programme according to information on the official website

Steps to check NEST result 2017: