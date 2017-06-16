Allahabad University Result: Allahabad University (AU) has announced the results of B.Com, B.A., LLB, BPA and BFA, LLM and M Com. The students can log in to aupravesh2017.cbtexam.in to view their scores. This time, the University has also decided to introduce a cut-off for courses, unlike last year.

As per a leading Hindi daily, a total of 3600 candidates applied for 126 seats in the AU (out of which six are for employee quota).

About 3500 appeared in the examination out of which only 1980 managed to qualify. Similarly, of the 9000 candidates who had applied only 4000 qualified. This was for the 2000 seats for the B.Com course in the University.