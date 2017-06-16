The last date to apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination is June 16, 2017.Candidates who wish to submit their registration must do so before 5:00PM only through the online website, ssconline.nic.in

SSC, in the month of May had invited online applications for filling up different categories of posts in various Ministries/Departments/ Organizations through the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2017.

A tentative list of 3800 vacancies was released by the commission for government departments that are to be filled with SSC CGL qualifiers.

For the past few days the official website for application, ssconline.nic is not responding due to the massive amount of traffic. It has caused panic among aspirants who are waiting to submit their application.

SSC has not released any official statement over postponement of the online application last date. Hence there is no change in the last date, as of now.

The following are some Important Dates: