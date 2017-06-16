In a sigh of relief for the aspirants, the Delhi Department of Training And Technical Education (DTTE) on Friday released the results of the Common Entrance Test (CET). Candidates can access the results in some simple steps. The candidates can visit the official website at cetdelhiexam.nic.in.

There are a plethora of candidates who aspire to be selected through the CET for admission into diploma courses in Delhi’s AICTE approved institutions. The criterion for admission through clearing the CET is merit based on the performance of the candidate.

Keeping in tune with strict and justified admissions, the aspirant can only be taken in if he/she has the name on the merit list. The higher the order of merit, the better the institute a person can be admitted to. Counselling of candidates will be done at Delhi and commence from late June to early July. The classes will commence in August 2017.

Step to check CET Result 2017: