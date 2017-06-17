With the volatile job market in the current scenario, it’s highly recommended that one should be well equipped for a worst case situation i.e. loss of employment. The loss of income that follows with the job loss is catastrophic and it is always advisable to stay prepared for such financial crisis.

The financial planners suggest that one should save at least 6 to 12 months of monthly expenses in order to cope up with personal financial calamity.

To help cover such losses, there are various kinds of job loss insurances offered by insurance companies. The head of Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com, Dhruv Sarin, said that such insurances are “bundled typically with home loans in India”.

“Despite having a cover for income replacement, it might not kick in. It only kicks in when someone loses the job,” added Sarin.

He further added that, “The reality remains that not many people in India are fired by their employers or are handed pink slips. Employees are mostly pressurized to resign except in some situations like mergers and acquisition.”

Explaining how and when the insurance comes into effect, Sarin said, “The insurance can take from one to three months to kick in, depending upon the plan it is bundled with. As for the claim, it can be made only once during the term.”

However, these job loss insurances cannot be triggered in the case of resignation and the applicant should read the terms and conditions in detail to better understand the possible scenarios when insurance can come into effect.