The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board (SSC) 10th Result 2017 on June 20, tomorrow. The students can access their result at its website biharboard.ac.in.

Bihar Board had conducted the class 10 (Matric) exams from March 1 to March 8. More than 15 lakh students appeared for the examination. As per the report SSC result will be declare tomorrow anytime.

Last year the result was declared on May 29 and the pass percentage was at 75.15 with almost 25 percent failures, according to Examresults. The pass percentage for boys who appeared in BSEB Matric Exam was 72.88 percent while for girls it was 76.08 percent

Steps to check BSEB, Bihar board 10th result 2017: