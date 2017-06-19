The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services 2017 preliminary exam on June 18, 2017. As per reports, the difficulty level of the exam was a notch higher than last year.

Questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), benami transactions and schemes run by the central government were asked in the civil services preliminary examination held by the UPSC on Sunday.

Aspirants were also asked questions on National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), ‘Vidyanjali Yojana’ and ‘Smart India Hackathon’, all of which are initiatives by the NDA government.

The preliminary examination was held in two parts. The first paper began at 9:30 AM and second one started at 2:30 PM. The entire exam is conducted in three stages including prelims, mains and interview.

Those who have appeared for the preliminary exam this year, can cross check their answers with the help of an unofficial answer key released by Chanakya Academy, a coaching institute for Civil services aspirants. The official answer key will be released soon on the official website of the UPSC.

Candidates who clear this exam will be eligible for positions in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among other allied services.