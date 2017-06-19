Kerala Higher Secondary Admissions have begun and the board has released the first allotment list for plus 1 courses for the academic session 2017-2018. Students who had applied for the courses can check their result at the official website of the board— hscap.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 4,96,347 applications were received against 2,88,954 seats for the first allotment. Around 51,034 seats are vacant, as of now.

The first allotment list is for admission to plus one higher secondary courses. The admission process and the subsequent first allotment list have been prepared on the basis of the performance of students in the secondary board exam.

Admission process to various courses for selected candidates will be carried out on 19 and 20 June 2017.

The students can check the Kerala Higher Secondary plus one admission first allotment list by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board—www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the first allotment results

Step 3: Enter the page of Higher Secondary Centralized Allotment Process hsCAP 2017

Step 4: Enter your application number

Step 5: Enter your date of birth

Step 6: Select your district

Step 7: Submit the details and check your results.