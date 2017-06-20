Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) Engineering Rank List 2017 has been released. The Candidates can check the scores at official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) had successfully conducted Kerala KEAM 2017 on April 24,25 and the results for the same were also declared.
Candidates who had written the exam and are waiting for the CEE Kerala KEAM engineering rank list can access it from the board site.
Steps to Check KEAM Engineering & Architecture Rank List 2017:
- Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on KEAM Rank List.
- Enter all the required details in the provided fields.
- Click on submit button.
- The rank list will appear on the screen.
- Download/ Take a printout for further reference
