Anna University is likely to issue Random Number for BE Applicants on June 20. The Candidates can check the list from the official website: www.tnea.ac.in, www.annauniv.edu, once it is released.

The ranking list is to be released on June 22. The Anna University Counselling will begin from June 27 and end on July 31. The college for 1st years will commence from August 1. The candidates can visit for Anna University website for the Random Number and Rank list.

There are 2.7 lakh seats available in 523 Tamil Nadu colleges.

Stay tuned with NewsX for more updates on Anna University Counselling Rank List and dates.