JAC Arts result 2017: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 Intermediate Arts Result 2017 have been declared today, June 20. The students can check their result at official website jac.nic.in or jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand board had conducted the class 12 exams in the month of March and now the result is out. Candidates who had written the exam can access the result from the official site of the Board and also check it on examresults.net, indiaresults.com apart from the official website.

The Arts examination was conducted for 1,87,610 students, according to examresults.

Steps to check Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts result 2017: