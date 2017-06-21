Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) constable, jail warder, firemen exam result 2017 to be declared on June 21, today. The candidate can check their result at official website: tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.

The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the examination on May 21 and the result will be announced today. The TNUSRB has earlier released the preliminary key and the students were given time to raise objections.

More than 10 lakh candidates applied for the constable, jail warder, firemen examination out of which 5.5 lakh has appeared.

TNUSRB constable, jail warder, firemen exam result 2017: