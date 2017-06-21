A- A A+

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2017 result is to be delayed as per the official report. The NEET result date will be announced soon on the board official website.

The official results site had posted a notice in the June 20 morning that the NEET result will be declared today and after few minutes’ notice has been removed from the website and an official confirmation is awaited.

The candidates who had written in NEET will have to wait a longer for CBSE NEET result 2017.

ALSO READ: Yoga Day: Amit Shah joins Ramdev’s yoga event aimed at world records

CBSE has already released the final answer key before it releases the NEET result.

It is expected that the NEET result date will be announce anytime on the official website. Students who have appeared for the CBSE NEET examination keep check the latest updates through the cbseneet.nic.in.

First Published | 21 June 2017 12:18 PM
Read News On:

CBSE NEET result

CBSE NEET Result 2017

NEET Result date

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: CBSE NEET result 2017 to be delayed, says official

(Latest News in English from Newsx)