Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2017 result is to be delayed as per the official report. The NEET result date will be announced soon on the board official website.

The official results site had posted a notice in the June 20 morning that the NEET result will be declared today and after few minutes’ notice has been removed from the website and an official confirmation is awaited.

The candidates who had written in NEET will have to wait a longer for CBSE NEET result 2017.

CBSE has already released the final answer key before it releases the NEET result.

It is expected that the NEET result date will be announce anytime on the official website. Students who have appeared for the CBSE NEET examination keep check the latest updates through the cbseneet.nic.in.