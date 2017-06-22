The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th result 2017 have been declared today, June 22. The students can check Bihar board metric result at the official website: biharboard.ac.in.

BSEB had conducted the Class 10 examination in March and over 15 lakh students appeared for it. Students who had written the exam can access their result once it from the board site.

Candidates can also check the result from the govt official result website: indiaresults.com.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Date.

The BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result has been postponed twice since May 30. As per the official report BSEB is going to declare the result on June 22 at 1 pm. We advice to the students keep tap on the board site for latest information about the results.

About Bihar Board

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Steps to check BSEB 10th Result 2017: