The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday declared 10th Result 2017 (Matric) results. According to reports, the results which were expected to be announced earlier in the day had been postponed due to the swearing-in of Keshari Nath Tripathi as caretaker Governor of Bihar.

The results have been announced after a delay of few weeks after some of the students who had topped in the examination failed to appear before the BSEB board for a physical verification.

Students can also check their result on Board’s result partner Indiaresults.com.

Last year, the result was declared on May 29 with a passing percentage of 75.15. Around 25% students had failed to pass the examination.

Steps to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 Result 2017: