Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra MHT CET 2017 final merit list have been declared on June 22. The candidates can check the merit list from the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The DTE has announced the provisional merit list on June 19 at the official website for admission at engineering admissions in Maharashtra. Student who had appeared for the examination can access the list from the DTE Maharashtra site and now apply for admission in the first year of Engineering and Technology courses – B.E / B.Tech.

Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course.

Steps to check DTE Maharashtra, MHT CET 2017 Final Merit List: