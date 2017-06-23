A- A A+

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra MHT CET 2017 final merit list have been declared on June 22. The candidates can check the merit list from the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The DTE has announced the provisional merit list on June 19 at the official website for admission at engineering admissions in Maharashtra. Student who had appeared for the examination can access the list from the DTE Maharashtra site and now apply for admission in the first year of Engineering and Technology courses – B.E / B.Tech.

Thousands of candidates have appeared for nearly 1.3 lakh engineering seats and 36 thousand seats in pharmacy course.

Steps to check DTE Maharashtra, MHT CET 2017 Final Merit List:

  • Visit DTE Maharashtra website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in
  • Click on the ‘Check Final Merit Status (Only for Maharashtra & All India Candidates)’ link under  First Year BE/BTech Admission 2017-18.
  • Enter application id, DOB and Security Key.
  • Submit and view your merit status.

First Published | 23 June 2017 10:00 AM
