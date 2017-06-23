The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared NEET 2017 results. Aspirants can log on to cbseresults.nic.in and cnseneet.nic.in. to check the results.

Around 11.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the NEET 2017. The exam was conducted in several languages. According to the data, 10.5 lakh students attempted the exam in Hindi and English whereas the remaining gave it in eight other languages.

The notification about the announcement of result was noticed after Government of India official result portal flashed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results will be out on June 22. Earlier the results were expected to be declared around 4PM today.

This year the results have been delayed due to number petitions which were filed to demand the cancellation of the medical entrance exam.