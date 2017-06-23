Candidates aspiring for the option registration for admission into the engineering, pharmacy and architecture courses in various colleges in Kerala will start from 9PM today. The registration will be done on the basis of the ranks of candidates in Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) entrance exam 2017.

The KEAM 2017 entrance exam was conducted on April 24 and 25. As per the data available, around 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. The ranks list was declared by Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) on June 20 while the results were announced on May 18.

According to reports, the CEE will accept the options registration till June 28.

Steps to do option registration: