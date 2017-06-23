Navdeep Singh from Punjab has topped this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after scoring 697 marks out of 700 in an exam which was contested by 11.5 lakh candidates in several languages.

Navdeep, who hails from Muktsar in Punjab secured 99.99% and prepared himself by taking coaching in Chandigarh.

“I was expecting good rank but I had not thought that I will top the entrance exam,” Navdeep, who wants to get admission in the MBBS course at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, said.

He was followed by Madhya Pradesh’s Archit Gupta who came second by scoring 695 marks.

Manish Mulchandani secured AIR 3 in this year’s NEET result.

Reports said that 5 students from Punjab and Haryana are ranked in the top 25 positions in the NEET results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared NEET 2017 results as aspirants logged on to cbseresults.nic.in and cnseneet.nic.in. to check their results.

Around 11.5 lakh candidates 11.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the NEET 2017. The exam was conducted in several languages. According to the data, 10.5 lakh students attempted the exam in Hindi and English whereas the remaining gave it in eight other languages.

The notification about the announcement of result was noticed after Government of India official result portal flashed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results will be out on June 22.

Earlier the results were expected to be declared around 4PM today.

This year the results were delayed due to number petitions which were filed to demand the cancellation of the medical entrance exam.