Taking the examination pattern to the online mode, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the Examination Pattern this year. The Tier I and Tier II exam that used to take place in … will now be conducted in online mode.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has brought a number of changes which includes the reduction of time allotted to solve SSC CGL Tier I exam, increasing the negative marking, resolving doubts about age limit and others.

Take a look at the changes that Staff Selection Commission has made in the examination pattern

Time limit for SSC CGL Tier I examination reduced from 75 to 60. Tier I exam consist of 100 questions.

For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will now be deducted as compared to 25 marks that used to happen before in SSC CGL Tier I exam.

Clearing the doubt about age limit, the upper age limit for excise inspector, preventive officer and the examiner will be 30 years.

The total number of questions has now been reduced from 200 to 100.

SSC CLG 2017 Tier 1 – New Exam Pattern

General intelligence & reasoning = 25 questions of 50 marks.

Quantitative Aptitude = 25 questions of 50 marks.

General English = 25 ques 50 marks.

General Awareness = 25 questions and again of 50 marks.

Total duration of SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be 60 minutes.