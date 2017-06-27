Taking the examination pattern to the online mode, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the Examination Pattern this year. The Tier I and Tier II exam that used to take place in … will now be conducted in online mode.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has brought a number of changes which includes the reduction of time allotted to solve SSC CGL Tier I exam, increasing the negative marking, resolving doubts about age limit and others.
Take a look at the changes that Staff Selection Commission has made in the examination pattern
- Time limit for SSC CGL Tier I examination reduced from 75 to 60. Tier I exam consist of 100 questions.
- For every wrong answer, 0.50 marks will now be deducted as compared to 25 marks that used to happen before in SSC CGL Tier I exam.
- Clearing the doubt about age limit, the upper age limit for excise inspector, preventive officer and the examiner will be 30 years.
- The total number of questions has now been reduced from 200 to 100.
SSC CLG 2017 Tier 1 – New Exam Pattern
General intelligence & reasoning = 25 questions of 50 marks.
Quantitative Aptitude = 25 questions of 50 marks.
General English = 25 ques 50 marks.
General Awareness = 25 questions and again of 50 marks.
Total duration of SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be 60 minutes.
