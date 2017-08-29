In the run-up to the 70th Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked the students of IITs and central universities to organise ‘patriotic’ rock shows in the campuses.

The music bands from all over the country would be visiting the institutions to perform patriotic numbers, especially the Bollywood numbers.

“A private entertainment firm has been taken on board which has identified around a dozen rock bands. The shows will be planned in various institutions over the next month,” a senior official told PTI.

The move is a part of the programme “Ye India ka time hai” and the government has already identified some bands which would be visiting the campuses across the country to perform patriotic numbers.

Earlier this month, the government had asked all universities and educational institutions to organise events to take students to the memorials of freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

