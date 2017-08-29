The Delhi government will open centres to teach students who have failed twice or more in Class X, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Sisodia said this would make sure that these students would not be out of school and have a future.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“Last year, students who failed twice were taught through CBSE’s correspondence, as it was easier for the students than the regular system,” he said.

“They were taught in schools, just like regular students and also given books and uniform like other students,” he added.

He said that there were 62,000 such students, but only 2,000-2,500 of them passed this year’s examination and about around 5,000 passed in the compartment examination.

“This time we have 55,000 such students who had failed twice in CBSE and once in correspondence,” Sisodia said.

He said that the centres would follow NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) syllabus as “it reduces the load on students” and added that the “curriculum is simple” compared to CBSE.

Sisodia added that the centres would be opened in government schools and it would be made sure that students did not have to travel long distances.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia also said the meeting also decided to increase reach of higher education loan of Rs 10 lakh, given to students who pass out from Delhi schools.

He said that the loan had been extended for courses in colleges even outside Delhi, recognised by the central or any of the state governments.