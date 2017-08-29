The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to end interviews for recruitment of class II (non-gazetted), III and IV government employees in the state.

The decision, taken at a cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was one of the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2017 assembly elections.

State government spokesman and Health Minister Siddharthanath Singh told the media that the state government has also approved the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the Power Department employees.

Power Minister Srikant Sharma said that this would add an additional burden of Rs 33 crore every month.

The cabinet also ratified allocation of Rs 42.94 crore for construction of a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan at Ghaziabad, as announced by Aditynath earlier. It was also decided that on lines of the wheat procurement initiated by the government, paddy would be procured through 3,000 centres.

The BJP state unit hailed the fulfillment of one of the major poll promises, with spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi saying the measure will weed out graft from the system of recruitment.