The JKBOSE results of higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Leh division was announced by Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education on Sunday, August 30.

All students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the board’s official website. The results of JKBOSE higher secondary part two, bi-annual 2017 exams of Leh division were declared through mark cards and e-mode which will eventually be circulated to the concerned students once the material is ready.

Earlier on August 22, Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education had announced the class 10th bi-annual 2017 exam results.

Below are the steps to check the examination result: