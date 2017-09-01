Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering — GATE 2018 application process has opened today, 1st of September 2017 on the official page of GATE 2018 on the IIT Guwahati website: appsgate.iitg.ac.in/

The online application process will be closed on 5th October 2017. GATE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted in Feb 2018 next year.

Candidates seeking admissions to Post Graduate Courses in various branches of Engineering in the top slot Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) can apply for GATE 2018 online on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) website mentioned above.

How to Apply for GATE 2018?

Step 1: Visit the official page of GATE 2018: http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on Register Here

Step 3: Enter your details: Name, Email Address, Country, Mobile Number, Password

Step 4: Enter the Captcha and Click Submit

Step 5: You will get your Enrollment ID and Password

Step 6: Fill the Complete GATE 2018 Application Form from your Profile page. Candidates can refer to the below official guide to know the step by step procedure on filling the application for GATE 2018:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B2kqrqyN1YIJQjBWZlF2SjRIZnM/view

Step 7: Upload your photograph, signature and other required documents and details

Step 8: Pay the fee online via net banking or debit card

Step 9: Download the confirmation of Registration and take a Print Out for future use

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be organizing GATE 2018 for 23 subject papers which will be held on February 3rd and 4th (First Weekend of Feb 2018) and on February 10th and 11th (Second Weekend of Feb 2018). The examinations are scheduled for the following shifts:

1. Forenoon – 9AM to 12 Noon

2. Afternoon – 2PM To 5PM