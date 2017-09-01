Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday laid here the foundation stone for the Rs 150-crore new campus of IT product company SunTec.

The new campus is coming up on a 10-acre land at the Technocity campus near Technopark. It would be ready in 24 months and would see the staff strength double.

The 17-storeyed building is the first block, which would have a 3.1 lakh sq feet space and would accommodate 1,500 staffers. It would have a club house spanning 40,000 sq.feet.

The first building of this size in the state would be erected for the Platinum Green Mark certification from the Singapore Building Authority, said SunTec’s founder and CEO K. Nandakumar.

Among the client list of the company are leading global banks and telecom companies, including HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Mashreq Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and communication majors like Comcast and Cable One.

SunTec has its offices in the US, the UK, Singapore and Dubai besides at Chennai, Bengaluru and Kochi.