Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on 5 September across the nation where students appreciate, thank and greet their teachers for their teachings, learning’s and lessons, which help them become a better person and have a brighter future.

On this day, Teachers are applauded for their contribution towards the society as they not only give you knowledge but also make you a disciplined person with a sense of responsibility to become a better human being.

Teacher’s Day has been celebrated in India since September 5, 1962 but do people actually know the real reason behind witnessing it on this day?

5th September is the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakhrishnan, who was a great teacher and a firm believer of education and closely knew its value. Dr Radhakhrishnan, who was also the second President of India, always said, “teachers should be the best minds in the country”.

One day when his students insisted him to celebrate his birthday, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakhrishnan, said that if you observe my birthday as Teacher’s day, it would be my proud privilege.

Since that day, 5 September is celebrated as teacher’s day where we remember one of the greatest teachers our country ever produced and honour our teachers