President Ram Nath Kovind has accorded approval to the proposal for setting up the world’s first AYUSH University at Haryana’s Kurukshetra, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

Vij said that the notification for setting up the first-of-its-kind global standard university would be issued soon.

“Spread in over about 100 acres, the university would have best study and treatment in all branches of AYUSH. Undergraduate and postgraduate level departments of ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy (AYUSH) would be opened in which ancient science would be brought to the public with the help of modern scientific methods,” he said here.

“The Haryana Government has made a successful attempt to revive this ancient system of medicine,” he added.

The proposal for the university was passed in the Haryana assembly last year. It was later sent to various ministries of the Union Government for approval before the final clearance from the President.

Hindu historical and religious town Kurukshetra is about 100 km from here.