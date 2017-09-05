A- A A+

Underlining the importance of quality and a sense of inquisitiveness in education, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that students were free to email him if teachers get angry with their questions.

“Children should not be scared. If teachers get angry if you ask questions, then write me an email,” he said at a Teachers Day function in Panaji.

Parrikar said the “government’s target is quality in education”.

ALSO READ: AAP demands apology from Goa minister for mocking NRIs

“We have to train students to think. I know their questions are difficult sometimes. The ability to gain knowledge should be created, it is the most important,” he added.

First Published | 5 September 2017 5:01 PM
Read News On:

Goa schools

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Email me if teachers don’t entertain questions: Manohar Parrikar

(Latest News in English from Newsx)