In a bizarre incident, a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) admit card in the name of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan surfaced on the internet and its going viral.

The admit card bearing Roll No 2405283611 has a picture of Abhishek Bachchan. Also, the candidate has been described as a female and a resident of “69 XXX Kaloni Jaipur, Latur, Maharashtra”.

The admit card further says that Abhishek was born on 1st January, 1995.

The picture has been doing rounds on social media for quite some time now. However, there has been no statement or clarification on behalf of the Staff Selection Commission in this regard.

The first phase of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (MTS) recruitment exam was conducted on Sunday.

The exam was held to select junior staff in central government departments.