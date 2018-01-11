The CBSE Board examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will start from March 5 and will end on April 4, April 12. After CBSE, ICSE also announced the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams. As per the announcement, the Class 10 ICSE examinations will begin from February 26 and would end on March 28. Meanwhile, Class 12 ICSE examination will begin from February 7 and would end on April 2.

Finally, the news which almost every Class 10 and Class 12 never wishes to hear surfaced after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the dates of its annual examinations for all the Class 10 and Class 12 students. The CBSE has announced that it will be conducting the examinations from March 5. The annual CBSE examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 will last for a month, ending in April. After CBSE, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), also announced the examination dates for Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for ICSE examination 2018. As per the announcement, Class 10 ICSE examinations will begin from February 26 and would end on March 28. Meanwhile, Class 12 ICSE examination will begin on February 7 and would end on April 2.

More than 25,000 students are expected to be appearing for the annual examination being conducted by CBSE. Reports suggest that around 16, 38,552 students of Class X are expected to be appearing for the CBSE annual examinations. The Class X CBSE annual examinations would go on from March 5 till April 4. Meanwhile, over 11,000 students are expected to appear for CBSE Class 12 examinations. The annual examination of Class 12 would also be starting from March 5, along with Class 10. However, Class 12 CBSE exams would be ending on April 12. CBSE has also released the date sheet for Class 10 as well Class 12 exams.

As per the CBSE released date sheet, on March 5 Class10 will be appearing for Information and Communication Technology exam and Class 12 will be appearing for English paper. After CBSE had announced the examination dates,

All the CBSE affiliated schools will start practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 from mid-January and complete it by January 31. The following students will be the first batch to be appearing for the CBSE annual examination after the board had decided to scrap the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.