The Bangladesh Ministry of Primary and Mass Education announced the results of the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) 2017. The success rate this year in the qualifying exams has significantly dipped from last year with a downfall of almost 10%. The pass percentage of the JSC and the JDC has come down from almost 92% to 83.65%. The results were announced under the guidance of Bangladesh Education Minster Narul Islam Nahid. The minister lauded the students who have excelled well in the premier exams and wished them for a bright future.

Narul Islam Nahid met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her residence Gono Bhaban earlier in the afternoon and handed her the copy of the JSC and JDC results. A total of 1,84,397 candidates achieved GPA-5 this year, which were 2,81,898 last year. Meanwhile, 7,231 students from JDC secured GPA-5. The results are available on the websites of Ministry of Education: http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. Besides, students can also get their results via short messaging service (SMS) on their mobile phones. Here is how you can check the JDC and JSC result through SMS, SMS System JSC Exam Result 2017: JSC <SPACE> DHA <SPACE> ROLL NUMBER SEND TO 16222. JDC Exam Result 2017 SMS method: JDC <SPACE> MAD <SPACE> ROLL NUMBER SEND TO 16222.

The JSC and JDC exams 2017 were conducted in November. The exams were conducted between November 1 and 18 and saw A total of 24, 68,820 students from 28,621 educational institutions appear for the tests. The exams also witnessed a healthy gender ratio as 11, 44,778 males and 13, 24,042 females appeared for the exams. Overall a staggering 20, 90,277 students appeared for the JSC examinations while 3, 78,543 examinees participated in the JDC examination this year. Around 700 students from nine overseas centres wrote the JSC examinations.