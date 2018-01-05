The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the schedule for the board examination to be held for the academic session 2017-18. Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) students pull up your socks. The students can check the complete Gujarat Board time table 2018 from GSEB website www.gseb.org.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the schedule for the board examination to be held for the academic session 2017-18. Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) students pull up your socks and start your revisions to take the Gujarat state board examination in next the two months. Now as the Gujarat Board time table 2018 has been officially released, schedule your final phase of studies in order to revise your syllabus.

The date sheet prepared by the GSEB was recently uploaded to the Board’s official website. Gujarat Board has announced the complete schedule for SSCE (Old/New), and HSCE (Old/New) for the academic session 2017-18. As per the notification, all the affiliated schools have been instructed by the Board to paste the GSEB timetable 2018 on the notice boards. The Board has announced that all the examinations will be conducted in a single shift of three hours from 10 am to 13:20 pm for Class 10 while for Class 12, the exam will be held from 3 pm to 06:15 pm. The board will conduct SSC exams from March 12 and it will end on March 23. Similarly, Class 12 exams 2018 for General Stream will be conducted from March 17 to March 28 while for the Science stream, the exam will commence on March 12 and will end on March 28, 2018.

The registration for boards are still going on, approximately 17 to 18 lakh students will appear in boards this year that includes 10 lakh for SSC, 5.5 lakh for general stream and nearly 1.5 lakh for Science stream. Gujarat board Class 12 exam will conclude on March 28, 2018, while till last year they were concluded on March 30, 2017.

The exams for academic session 2016-17 were conducted from March 15 to March 30 for General Stream while for Science stream, the exam began on March 21 and got over on March 30, 2018. CBSE students in the State can expect an early exam than their State Board counterparts. With board exams scheduled in March 2018, CBSE is all set to release the date sheet for class 10, 12 exams in the first week of January.

Gujarat Board Class 10 exams will complete earlier this time. Class 12 exam will conclude on March 28 whereas, for Class 10, the exam will end on March 23. This year, Gujarat Board SSC exam will commence on March 12 with First Language Paper and will end on March 23 with Second Language. The Second Language includes Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Sharsi, Arbi, and Urdu.