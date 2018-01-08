The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that it is decreasing the minimum marks required to pass the ICSE and ISC board exams. CBSE has fixed the minimum 33% pass marks for class 10 and 12 students. Check here the minimum marks required by various boards across the country to clear the Class 10 and 12 Board exams.

To bring the examination at par with the criteria followed by the other school examination Boards across the country, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that it is decreasing the minimum marks required to pass the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board exams. CBSE has fixed the minimum 33% pass marks for class 10 and 12 students. Here are the minimum marks required by various boards across the country in order to clear the Class 10 and 12 Board exams:

Central Board of Secondary Education: CBSE has fixed the minimum 33% pass marks for class 10 and 12 students. In internals as well as practicals students need to score 33% to pass the subject and at least minimum 33% in the theory examination conducted by the board to pass the whole subject.

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE): CISCE conduct exams for both Indian School Certificate (Class 12) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (Class 10). CISCE has kept bar at 40% for Class 12th ISC exams and 35% for Class 10th. But from 2019, the minimum marks will decreased to 35% for ISC and 33% for ICSE.

Kerala Board: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) are graded but students required to get 33% marks to pass. Only those students are eligible to appear for Save-A-Year (SAY) exams who secure the D+ grade (30 to 39 %) in SSLC papers and for the Class 12 Higher Secondary Examinations students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% in continuous evaluation (CE), practical evaluation (PE) and terminal evaluation (TE).

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education: The minimum score required to pass the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is 35%. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the passing marks of all the papers in year one and year two.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB): The Board conduct exams for both 10 and 12 Class in the state. In 2010 Board had lowered the passing marks from 35% to 33%. Tamil Nadu Board: The minimum aggregate marks required for Higher Secondary is 70 marks out of 200. Students must secure at least 40 out of 150 marks in the theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams, but for SLCC the passing marks are 35%.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB): The Board conduct exams for SLCC only and State’s Department of Pre-University Education for PUC exams for which passing marks is 35% aggregate, out of which students need to score 70 marks in language papers and 30 marks in each individual subjects for a total for 210 out of 600 marks.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE): The board conduct Higher Secondary School Certificate Exam (HSSCE) in the state for which the minimum pass score is 33%.

West Bengal State Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE): WBSCHE conducts the board exams in the state. To pass, a student has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in all compulsory subjects. The mark division has been at 90 points each for the subjects since 2011. There are also 10 points awarded for internal evaluation.

Odisha Board: Odisha Board HSC examinations passing percentage is 30%and all students need to secure at least 33% but students who get less than 40% will be considered to have passes in the third division.

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE): The Board conduct class 10 secondary school and class 12 senior secondary school examinations in the state. For which passing criteria is 33% in both theory and practical papers. They are also required to score a minimum of 33 per cent each in the theory and practical exams and at least a “D” grade in internal assessment.

Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE): In Maharashtra, students from SSC and HSC exams have to get at least 20 per cent in their written exam and have an aggregate of 35 per cent to pass. Earlier, it was 35 per cent in written and oral exams.

