The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the date sheet 2018 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination on Wednesday 10 January after much delay. It can be viewed at the official site — www.cbse.nic.in of the CBSE. There was a lot of delay in announcement of the 2018 date sheet by the Board due to the upcoming elections in poll-bound states. However, it was finally announced today. The exams for both the classes will begin from March 5. The exams for Class 10 will begin on 5 March and continue till April 4 and the examination for Class 12 will last till April 12.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the time table for the Board will be announced in the first week of January, but the Board failed to do the same increasing the worries of parents and students. “Since December, we are eagerly waiting for the exam timetable in order to plan accordingly. Without the schedule, I have to continue to study all the subjects for now,” a student was quoted as saying by The Times of India. Despite the delay, students had pulled up their socks and begun studying hard for the Board exams. With the announcement of the date sheet of 2018, they can now prepare for the examination according to the respective subjects.

“We are serious about our study as only a couple of months are left now. But too much of stress does not help either. I have been relaxing by listening to light music and keeping myself away from social media. I want to be by myself and spend time with my family now,” another student was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Check out the the 2018 date sheet on CBSE’s official website www.cbse.nic.in. Do not believe in false news doing the rounds on some of the other sites and check only the Board’s official announcement.

Here are the links of the 2018 date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12:

http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/ds1018.pdf

http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/attach/ds1218.pdf