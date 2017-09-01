The British Council India has announced a 6-week online English learning course for those who want to improve their written and spoken English. The British Council English course aims at improving written and spoken English skills of students in India. The course named ‘myEnglish Course’ will be conducted online by the teachers of the British Council.

Applying for the course:

Students can apply online through an easy ‘Short Online Level Check’. The applications will be evaluated by British Council teachers. Post evaluation the selected names will be registered in various modules of the course. There are total nine courses at three levels.

The online class will be conducted on the ‘Zoom’ online platform and could be easily accessed via desktops, laptops, tabs and smartphones alike.

Starting date of the course, duration and fees:

The course will start from 23rd September 2017 and fee has been set at Rs. 8,800. The Council has said that the duration of the course is 50 hours and it will be finished in 6 weeks. Students will also be asked to perform various online tasks and activities during the online classes.

According to the Council the main purpose of the course is to help youngsters speak flawless English and to improve their confidence with the language. The Council informed that diction and fun lessons will also be imparted during the online classes.