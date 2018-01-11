Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018: Canara bank has come up with a training program for Post Graduation Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) that will lead to 450 posts of the probation officer. Interested candidates can apply through CanaraBank.com.

Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018: Canara bank has issued a notification for admissions in training course that will lead to 450 probation officers post. This programme will be for one year leading to Post Graduation Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF), through Manipal Global Education service Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or from NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Mangaluru. After the completion of the training programme selected candidates will be placed as P.O. (probation officers) in junior management grade scale 1, with handsome salary packages.

Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018 vacancy details: Total Vacancies: 450

Designation: Probationary Officer

Eligibility criteria: Educational qualification: candidates applying for this training program must have a graduation degree with minimum 60% marks, (55% for SC/ST/PWBD) form a recognized university.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 30 years and minimum 20 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

What is the Selection process: The selection will be made on the basis of an online objective test followed by group discussion and personal interview.



The pattern for online test:

How to Apply for Canara Bank PO recruitment 2018:

Interested candidates can fill their application through bank’s website, CanaraBank.com. The Online Registration through Canara Bank IBPS Online Portal starts from 9th January 2018 and the last date for submission of applications is 31/01/2018.Important Dates:

Closing date for Registration of Online Application: 31/01/2018

Last date for editing Application Details: 31/01/2018

Last date for Payment of Application Fee / Intimation Fee: 31/01/2018

Last date for printing your filled Online Application: 15/02/2018

Tentative date for download of Call Letter: After 20/02/2018

Tentative date for Online Test: 04/03/2018

Finally selected candidates are eligible for admission at any of the selected institutes based on merit cum preference. Registration can be done at canarabank.com