Much awaited result for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 has been declared by IIM Lucknow. As last year, 20 students has secured 100 percentile in the CAT result 2017. A final year student of the Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) Bombay is one of them, for 20-year-old and a civil engineering student Mayank Raj the score does not come as a surprise. The eldest son of a school teacher and homemaker, Raj belongs to Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar. Raj had set out for Mumbai for an engineering degree in 2014.

“I’d expected above 99 percentile and I’m extremely happy that I secured a 100 percentile. My parents, too, are thrilled,” said 20 year old Raj.“It was through my IIT journey that I realised I lacked management skills. So I decided to do an MBA course. It will help me with my aim to pursue a career in public policy,” said Raj, who sat for placements in December last and secured an offer from ICICI bank. However, he is undecided whether he will take the offer. “I will decide depending on the result of my interviews at IIMs,” he said, adding that he will apply in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Raj started preparing for the test in July last year and did not sign up up for the full time coaching classes. “I only took the test series offered by TIME. That helped me analyse my weak points and I just worked on those,” said Raj.

Just like the Raj, there is another 22-year-old final year student Suryansh Bhargava of IIT Bombay who secured 99.91 percentile in CAT 2017. Bhargava is finishing his dual degree course in Metallurgical Engineering and Material Sciences and has been offered a job during placements.

“I am applying for IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kolkata. If I don’t crack any of these, I will take up the job offer,” said Bhargava. Meanwhile, Thane resident who runs coaching classes for MBA aspirants in Dadar and Thane takes the CAT exam every year. “I take the test to keep myself updated on the question paper pattern. As a teacher, I must be updated,” said Patrick.

In 1996, Patrick, an NIT graduate, appeared for CAT for the first time. He was called for an interview by IIM at Kolkata, but could not make it. Later, he cracked the state Common Entrance Test and graduated with an MBA degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies in 2000.