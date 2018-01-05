The Common Admission Test 2017(CAT) is most likely to announce the result anytime today on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test 2017 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The scores from CAT exams are used for getting admission through various management institute across the country.

The Common Admission Test 2017(CAT) is most likely to announce the result anytime today on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test 2017 is conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). The scores from CAT exams are used for getting admission through various management institute across the country. The results of the CAT 2017 entrance exam on January 5, 2017. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI) round. All the selected candidates will get admission in around 20 IIM institutes established in various parts of the nation.

The CAT 2017 entrance examination results will be published on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The candidates who have applied for the examination can check their result on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The admission test CAT 2017 was conducted by IIM in November 2017 in over 140 test cities across the country. The CAT entrance examination was held on November 26, 2017. Till now there has been no official confirmation of the release date.

Here are the steps to check your CAT 2017 Result Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in: