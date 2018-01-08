CAT Exam results 2017 conducted by IIM Lucknow declared today. Earlier the CAT exam result expected to be release in the first or second week of January. The exam was conducted around 40 days back on November 26, 2017. You can check the CAT result 2017 at the official website of CAT https://iimcat.ac.in.

The Result of Common Admission Test (CAT) entrance examination 2017 which were expected to be release in the first or second week of January have been declared today. The exam is conducted yearly by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) which can be checked at official website of CAT iimcat.ac.in. The scorecard of the exam is used by across country located premier management institutes besides Indian Institute of Managemnet’s IIM’s. This year IIM Lucknow conducted the CAT exam.

The exam was conducted around 40 days back on November 26,2017. But qualifying CAT does not guarantee the applicant admission to the IIM as candidates who clear the percentile criterion set by each IIM will have to appear for a group discussion and personal interview at last stage. All the campuses of the IIMs in the country fix their own minimum cut off percentile according to which they screen the candidates for admission. Like every year, candidates can expect the cut-off for admission to the 2018-19 to be high (90-100 percentile).

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a computer based exam held in India to test the ability of candidates based on Quantitative, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The CAT exam is conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) to select students for their business administration programs. The test is held every year by one of the IIMs based on a policy of rotation.

This is how you can check the Common Admission Test (CAT) results 2017: