The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) board exams 2018 are just a month ahead. Most of the students have started preparing for the examinations while some of you must be facing the stress too. Well, we all know the board exams do matter a lot as your future decisions about your career totally rely on them. But all the Class 10 and Class 12 students, don’t let stress to come in the way of your preparations. As per CBSE orders, the examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will start from March 2018, so the entire February is open for preparations. Now if you are facing an issue with your stress coming in the way of your preparations, here are some simple steps to deal with it to get the best from your preparation:

It’s just another Board Exam

It is just a matter of month when you will be worrying about the examinations. Most of you have already taken the pre-board exams and are quite familiar with the areas that need hard-work. Well, pre-board gives us all a fair idea about what to expect when exam day arrives.

Avoid Board Exam stress

While facing stress overboard exams, think about the ways to ignore it rather than amplifying it by worrying. Look for something that will help you minimise your stress. If you have a favourite place to study, go and study there. Set a goal and track your progress. Reward yourself when over every progress. Do not drain throughout the process and do give yourself breaks when required.

Practice a lot for Board Exam

Practice makes a man perfect. The more you practice the more you will get perfect in your work. Every time you practice you get to know the areas of improvements which ultimately makes you aware of your strengths.

Board Exam Time management

Do not spend most of your time on the same thing. Focus on the areas that equally need your time and never forget to miss quality time for yourself. To achieve this, you can come up with a timetable with the deadlines to finish your respective subjects.

Walk and Talk about Board Exam

After long periods of continuous studying, do take walks and it would be better to share it with a friend who is preparing for his boards too. You can discuss what you have studied that do help us a lot. You can memorise it the better way and it might help you feel better prepared to face the exams.

We all know exams are not that easy to deal with but these steps can help you to avoid the extra worrying about them. So, students preparing for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, take a chill, study hard and stress less. All the best!

