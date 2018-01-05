The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the Date Sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday via its official website cbse.nic.in. The students are advised to keep a check on the official website. Here are some simple steps for the student sto follow while downloading the eCBSE Board Class 10th and Class 12th timetable 2018.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to announce the Date Sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 via its official website cbse.nic.in on Friday, as per sources. A few days back the CBSE has announced that it will release the Date Sheet of examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of January. The students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.nic.in. The students can follow these simple steps to download the CBSE Board Class 10th and Class 12th timetable 2018.

Since there is no official announcement regarding the date sheet of examination for Class 10 and Class 12, the students are advised to start preparing for their practical exams that will start from next week in all the CBSE affiliated schools. CBSE is the largest board in India having affiliated school all over India. Every year, lakhs of student appear in the respective examinations. The board examinations are expected to start from 5 March 2018 and not in February. The examinations will be completed in 30 days instead of 45 days. Students can take a reference from the 2017 Date Sheet available here:

Here are the simple steps to get Class 10th and Class 12th Examination Date Sheet 2018 pdf: