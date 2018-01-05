In the latest news, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will release Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 in the first week of January. The date sheet of the examination may be announced on Friday via the official website of the board - cbse.nic.in. The board examinations are expected to start from March 5 2018 and not in February. The examinations will be completed in 30 days instead of 45 days, making the struggle for students a bit tougher.

Since there is no official announcement regarding the date sheet of examination for Class 10 and Class 12, the students are advised to start preparing for their practical exams that will start from next week in all the CBSE affiliated schools. CBSE is the largest board in India having affiliated school all over India. Every year, lakhs of student appear in the respective examinations. The board examinations are expected to start from 5 March 2018 and not in February. The examinations will be completed in 30 days instead of 45 days.

Class 10 students would be giving board examinations after a gap of 8 years. So, Students who had failed in Class 10 board examination last year would also be writing the revised Board for Class 10 scheduled in 2018. According to sources, the CBSE will announce the date sheet of respective class examinations on 5 January 2018, so students should keep a track on the official website i.e. cbse.nic.in.