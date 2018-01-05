With the announcement of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Examination 2018 date sheets, stress levels are high for millions of students around the country. CBSE board exams can be stressful to many students as they tend to think and worry more and read and write less. Eating healthy, exercising and some good sweet slumber should help students score better. Here are some tips that can help pupils score their best in the CBSE board exams.

Exams are hectic, we tend to sleep less and eat more junk during our exams in order to get away with stress, as it acts as a stress buster. Every adolescent finds it difficult to cope up with examination stress and the same is true for CBSE Board Examinations. The right approach and right coping strategies may stimulate a student to overcome his/her anxiety issues and maximise his/her performance in the examination without much stress. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides a slew of tips in order to prepare well for the examination. Here are the following tips:

Eating healthy might help you to stay active and make you less lackadaisical, it will keep you fresh and more hours will be spent on books than lying on your bed, also healthy eating will keep you invigorated and clean, rather than bloated stomachs, here are some tips to stay healthy during examinations-

CBSE Board Examination 2018 preparation: Eat healthy food

Balancing your food choices over the time is what counts.

Breakfast provides the tremendous energy needed through an active morning.

Children who skip breakfast may have trouble in concentrating.

Fast food supply more fat, salt, and calories than good nutrition.

Do not ruin a healthful diet, consume a lot of green salads.

Replace finger chips with an apple, remember an apple a day keeps doctor away!

Add roughage to your diet – cucumbers, broccoli, oats, dalia(porridge)corn etc. It will help in preventing stomach discomfort and you will feel light.

Parents should teach good habits by some giving examples.

Sometimes due to over thinking we sleep less and read too much or not at all, remember good slumber always helps, here are some tips for good sleep:

Good sleep will always help you in writing better and thinking better:

Insomnia (The inability to fall or stay asleep) can be caused by stress and anxiety of exam.

Disturbances of ‘sleep-wake’ cycle during exams.

If sleep struggles continue, talk them over with your doctor.

Exercise and physical activity will always help :

Walk or cycle 15 minutes a day, at least thrice a week.

Avoid sitting cross-legged on the ground because this is bad for your knees.

Avoid being a couch potato.

Cut out junk food and control your weight.

Swim or play a sport at least twice a week.

Salt water always helps, especially when you sweat, don’t forget to exercise