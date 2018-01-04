CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board exams 2018 date sheet and time table will be announced soon. Rejecting all the reports and rumours came out in public citing the advancement of Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th Board Exams to February 2018. CBSE has denied all rumours that exams will be held in March 2018 and datesheet of Class 10 and 12 are yet to be announced and whenever it is finalised all the stakeholders will be informed. Students can check datesheet on official website of CBSE - http://cbse.nic.in

Rejecting the rumours on the advancement of annual CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams to February. Central board of secondary education (CBSE) has issued a statement: “The class 10 and class 12 exams will begin in March only. The schedule of the exam is yet to be finalised and intimated accordingly”. In recent months, several reports and rumours have come out in public suggesting that CBSE is thinking to conduct annual CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams a month earlier than regular schedule. According to the reports, CBSE is currently working on the on the formalities of the All India Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12) and All India Secondary School Examination (Class 10) exam date sheet are yet to be announced and all stakeholders will be informed about it as it is finalised.

When asked about such proposal, Human Resource Ministry had denied receiving such a proposal from the CBSE. Though, previously a proposal was generated to deliberate upon the possibility of conducting board exams of class 10 and 12 from mid-February taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the management of exams. The proposal was only meant to have more time for evaluation and upgrade the quality. This proposal also emerged in 2017, but Board exams of class 10 and 12 were postponed due to the assembly elections held in five states and exams finally started on March 9.

The Class 10 examinations continued until April 10 and Class 12 examinations were held till April 29. In the last academic session, CBSE had declared the class 10 examination results on June 3, 2017, for all regions while class 12 results on May 28, 2017. In last academic year, total 886506 candidates appeared for Board exam for class 10 which is a 15.73 percent increase from last year.

In class 10, the number of candidates who had registered for the school-based exam has also increased by 6.57 percent. In 2016, 733255 students appeared for school-based class 10 board exam. The number has increased to 781463 this year.

In 2017, a total of 1098891 candidates from 10678 schools had registered for the CBSE class 12 board exams which were held in March. Out of the total students registered, 460026 were girls and 638865 were boys. The CBSE board exam for the class 12 students was conducted at 3502 exam centers across the country, in last academic session.

Follow the steps to check class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet 2018 online:-

Go to official website of CBSE http://cbse.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the website

After clicking the same, the date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use