Student of class 12th has demanded Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) for rescheduling their board exams date sheet, as there is no gap in between exams. Many students have shown their dissatisfaction with date sheet for 2018 examination. CBSE has scheduled back to back exams and no there is no time for revision in between board exam, that has created an anxiety among students. Dissatisfied class 12th students have declared this date sheet as unfair, and demanded CBSE to change it. On the other hand, Central Board of Secondary Examination has called this demand unrealistic.

In the date sheet for class 12th board exams 2018, History and Mathematics exams are scheduled back to back for 20th and 21st March 2018.“Most of the subjects are theory-oriented and Mathematics is completely different. It would be nice to have a gap between the two as both require extensive revision.” said, Shazmi Madin, humanities student. Students, who opted Mathematics with Computer Science are also complaining the same, as Mathematics is scheduled for March 21 while Computer Science is on March 23, 2018.

talking to an English daily teacher Keerthi Rao said, “A break between the exams does not ensure that students learn more than what they have throughout the year. It is just to relax their minds will feel well rested and a day’s revision will help them retain better.”

Students from all over India are creating pressure on Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) to make changes in the date sheet and has taken this issue to change.org, as well.