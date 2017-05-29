The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2017 on May 29, today.

Candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET can check their results as soon as it is available on the official website of CBSE.

NET is conducted by CBSE to determine candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The UGC NET is conducted by CBSE twice a year in 84 subjects. CBSE had already released the answer keys this month and had given time till May 8 to file objections.

Steps to check your CBSE UGC NET results 2017: