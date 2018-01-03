The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), which was held in November 2017. The results have been put up on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in. The results were declared by the board at 11 pm on January 2, 2018. The results are now accessible on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), which was held in November 2017. The results have been put up on the official website, cbsenet.nic.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the website on Wednesday and keep their relevant candidate information handy to avoid delays. According to the reports, over nine lakh contestants had given the exams, which were held on 5 November 2017. In all, there were 84 subjects that the examinations were done for.

In case you are not able to access the result on your mobile device, it would be better to use your desktop screen. Here are the few steps which you need to follow to check CBSE UGC NET November 2017 results:

GO to cbsenet.nic.in

Click on the direct link for CBSE UGC NET November 2017 Results here

A new window would open

Enter your roll number, application number and date of birth and submit

Your result would be available on the screen

As per a report on a local daily, the NET exams are held for qualification as assistant professor or junior research fellowship. Once the results are announced, candidates will be issued certificates on behalf of the UGC’s NET bureau. The results were originally scheduled to be released in mid-January as per past trends. But this was brought forward later. The candidates are advised to download the result for future use.