CHSE Odisha Class 12 Results 2017: Candidates who have been waiting for their Class 12 results in Arts and Commerce under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) can take a sign of relief. As the Board has finally decided to declare the plus two results of Arts and Commerce stream on Monday.

Candidates who have been waiting for their CHSE Class 12 results will be able to check it as soon as it is available on its official website.

Atleast 2.9 lakh students have appeared for the Odisha XII Result 2017 exam that was conducted in the month of March earlier this year.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.

Steps to checks your plus two (+2) Arts and Commerce results: