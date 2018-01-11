Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has come up with the new pass marks criteria from this year onwards. According to the statement, "the change in the pass marks for the ICSE and ISC examinations will be effective from the Examination Year 2018 onwards and not from the Examination Year 2019".

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has come up with the new pass marks criteria from this year onwards. With some amendments to the circular released on 27 November 2017, CISCE has released a fresh circular today. According to the new rule, for ICSE or Class 10 the pass marks would be 33% instead of the present 35% and for the ISC examination, the pass marks would be 35% instead of the present 40%. According to the statement, “the change in the pass marks for the ICSE and ISC examinations will be effective from the Examination Year 2018 onwards and not from the Examination Year 2019”.

According to the official statement, the Council has participated in numerous meetings with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, along with the other Examination Boards of the country and was nominated to be a member of the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG) to discuss various examination related matters and make recommendations accordingly. Among the many recommendations made by the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all boards in the country should have the same pass mark criteria.In view of this fact, the Council has decided to change its pass mark criteria. The objective of this is to bring about a close uniformity with other Boards in the country.

Candidates and parents can read the official notification at the below-mentioned URL of the official website of Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations – CISCE:

http://www.cisce.org/UploadedFiles/20171127100826322599570Circular%20Letter.pdf

Recently, the ICSE and ISC have announced the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets. While the exams for Class 10 will start from February 27 and Class 12 exam will commence from February 7.